UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 121.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,015. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

