UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $357.37 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

