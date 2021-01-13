UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNH stock opened at $357.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.91 and a 200-day moving average of $322.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

