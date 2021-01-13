Unitrade (TRADE) Market Capitalization Tops $5.40 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unitrade alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00379392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.39 or 0.04017139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Unitrade Token Profile

Unitrade (TRADE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,321,029 tokens.

Buying and Selling Unitrade

Unitrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unitrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.