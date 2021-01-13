Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.69.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UHS opened at $137.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average of $116.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

