Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.89

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.89 and traded as low as $15.63. Universal Insurance shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 157,391 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.94 million, a PE ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $255.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.58 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

In other news, insider Jon Springer bought 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $117,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 550,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,440,781.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 7,700 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $95,711.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,502,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,674,608.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,050 shares of company stock valued at $229,205. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 340.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 1,491.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

