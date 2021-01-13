Upfiring Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Upfiring has a total market cap of $992,596.84 and $59,692.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Upfiring has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00052054 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001724 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 965.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00021365 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002735 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002776 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.