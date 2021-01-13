uPlexa (UPX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $684,694.82

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. uPlexa has a market cap of $684,694.82 and $12,617.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 920.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,550,150,399 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

uPlexa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.