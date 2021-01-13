Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.00

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 563281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.
Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$609,928.80 and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.48.
About Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U)
Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.
