Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.00

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 563281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$609,928.80 and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.48.

In other Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) news, insider Uranium Participation Corporation bought 87,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$362,209.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,600 shares in the company, valued at C$920,451. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 375,656 shares of company stock worth $1,619,907.

About Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

