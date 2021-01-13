Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.84.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $2,431,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $771,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

