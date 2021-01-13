Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.84.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -101.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.