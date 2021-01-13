Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URBN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. 220,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,490. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $60,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

