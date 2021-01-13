Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.31, but opened at $27.70. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 37,029 shares traded.

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.84.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after acquiring an additional 269,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,346,000 after acquiring an additional 91,664 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

