Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Shares Up 3.2%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 10,177 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 5,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Urbana Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

