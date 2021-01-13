US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will post $5.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.15 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $22.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.46 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.97 billion to $26.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in US Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $10,666,000. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth $10,362,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

