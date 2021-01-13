USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Trading Down 3.2%

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60. 3,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 4,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55.

USA Equities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. The company intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicine. The company was formerly known as American Biogenetic Sciences, Inc and changed its name to USA Equities Corp.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.