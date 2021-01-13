USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Shares Up 5.4%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) shares shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.93. 251,724 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 116,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $107.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a positive return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in USD Partners stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.79% of USD Partners worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

