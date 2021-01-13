USDX [Lighthouse] Market Cap Achieves $623,345.52 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $623,345.52 and approximately $1,236.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,285.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.15 or 0.01339816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.66 or 0.00566779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00047689 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00175542 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

