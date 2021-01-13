USDX (USDX) Price Up 0.3% This Week

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006651 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005804 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000176 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001024 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/