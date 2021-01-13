USDX (USDX) Price Up 0.3% This Week

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006651 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001448 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005804 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001024 BTC.
- ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BlockStamp (BST) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.
About USDX
SHA-256
hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “
USDX Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
