Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.23

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.23 and traded as low as $60.68. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $61.42, with a volume of 12,305,537 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 59,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 15,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

