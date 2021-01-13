v.systems Price Reaches $0.0134 on Exchanges (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, v.systems has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a market capitalization of $29.22 million and $5.39 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

v.systems Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,105,331,801 coins and its circulating supply is 2,181,723,337 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

