v.systems (VSYS) Price Tops $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $30.38 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,105,784,682 coins and its circulating supply is 2,182,176,218 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

