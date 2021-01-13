Vai (VAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Vai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $24.07 million and approximately $712,049.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00029466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00108340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00242336 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,646.74 or 0.88225436 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 24,085,545 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.