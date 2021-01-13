Value Exchange International (OTCMKTS:VEII) Trading Up 52%

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) was up 52% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 38,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Value Exchange International (OTCMKTS:VEII) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter.

Value Exchange International, Inc provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems.

