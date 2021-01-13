VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) Stock Price Up 2.6%

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.64 and last traded at $45.42. 2,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

