VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 193,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 55,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,513,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $35.64. 13,796,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,558,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

