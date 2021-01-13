VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Shares Sold by Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,317 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Israel ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC owned approximately 16.85% of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

ISRA stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03.

