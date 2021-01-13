Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) is Tatro Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Tatro Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.7% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,614.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCR stock opened at $289.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $289.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.58.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.