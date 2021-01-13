Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VDE opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.