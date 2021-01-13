Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s 7th Largest Position

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,941,000 after purchasing an additional 706,017 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after buying an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after buying an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,509,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718,859. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77.

