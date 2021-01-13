Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 74,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,509,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718,859. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

