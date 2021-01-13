Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 8.6% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $74,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after acquiring an additional 150,906 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,511. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $257.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

