Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Reduced by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.39. 40,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,511. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $257.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

