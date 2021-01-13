Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 149.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $57,908,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,812,000 after acquiring an additional 373,920 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after acquiring an additional 352,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $95.17.

