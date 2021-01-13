Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,878. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.76.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.