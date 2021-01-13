Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,163,000 after buying an additional 884,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after buying an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,407,000 after purchasing an additional 482,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,394,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,028,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $83.16. 689,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

