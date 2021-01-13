Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Down 59.4% in December

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the December 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ VONE opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $99.51 and a twelve month high of $179.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
