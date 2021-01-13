Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Down 59.4% in December

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the December 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $99.51 and a twelve month high of $179.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

