Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the December 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $125.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

