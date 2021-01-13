Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 9.3% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $25,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after buying an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,270,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,293,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,301. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $206.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.57.

