Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $188,585,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 77,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $206.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $206.93.

