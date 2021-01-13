Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $64,440,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,148.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,455,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,572,000 after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.5% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,098,000 after acquiring an additional 180,992 shares during the period.

VBR traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,408. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $151.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

