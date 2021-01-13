Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after buying an additional 190,711 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,191,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after buying an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $151.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $151.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.