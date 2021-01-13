Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 29.4% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,881,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 495,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.40. The stock had a trading volume of 125,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

