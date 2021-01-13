Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Pinnacle Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.9% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,190,000 after acquiring an additional 99,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,743 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,651,000 after purchasing an additional 457,472 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 107,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,678. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

