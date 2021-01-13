Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.9% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $44,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 275,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after buying an additional 72,938 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,280,000. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 87,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,229,000 after buying an additional 54,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,851,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.43. The company had a trading volume of 83,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,678. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

