Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,533,000 after buying an additional 2,388,886 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,108,000.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.26. 110,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average is $109.11. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $123.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

