Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 8.7% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $74,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $123.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,231. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.11. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $123.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.