Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $920,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.5% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,721,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.12. 144,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,231. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $123.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average of $109.11.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.