Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $920,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.5% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,721,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.12. 144,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,231. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $123.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average of $109.11.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

