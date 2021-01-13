Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 2,347 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $677,203.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $719,873.32.

On Thursday, December 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17.

On Monday, December 7th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84.

On Thursday, November 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.00. 767,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,251. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.27. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 137.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 73,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

