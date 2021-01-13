Velas (VLX) Market Cap Tops $69.98 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Velas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $69.98 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001397 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000180 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

